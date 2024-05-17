Boston Partners Has $3 Million Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,072 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.91% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.0 %

NATR stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $292.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.33. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $108.94 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.