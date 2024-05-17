Boston Partners Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,612 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Kemper worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kemper by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kemper by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

