Boston Partners Has $5.25 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

