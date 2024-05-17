Boston Partners Has $5.92 Million Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,274 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.41% of V2X worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of V2X by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. V2X’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

