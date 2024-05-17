Boston Partners Has $7.92 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

