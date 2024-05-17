Boston Partners Has $8.04 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of AES worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

