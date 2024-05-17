Boston Partners Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,529 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

