Boston Partners Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of AppLovin worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,063 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $83.23 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,714,819 shares of company stock worth $1,475,871,950. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

