Boston Partners Invests $3.57 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

