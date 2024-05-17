Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,798 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of Innoviva worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 1,727,534 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innoviva by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 432,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVA opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on INVA. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

