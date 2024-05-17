Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $359,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.