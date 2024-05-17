Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 199,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 119.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHE opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

