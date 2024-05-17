Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 594,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,600,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in International Game Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Argus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

