Boston Partners Makes New Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of SharkNinja as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

NYSE:SN opened at 73.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 54.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 74.65.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

