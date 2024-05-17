Boston Partners Purchases 49,042 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.22% of Ero Copper worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERO. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

