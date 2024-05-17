Boston Partners Purchases New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.61 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

