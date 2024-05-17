Boston Partners Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 119,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

