Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 2.6 %
HSII stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $722.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
