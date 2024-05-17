Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 2.6 %

HSII stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $722.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.