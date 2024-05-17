Boston Partners Sells 112,797 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.68% of Entravision Communications worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 740,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 165.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,623.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.67%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

