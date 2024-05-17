Boston Partners Sells 12,070 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,970 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

