Boston Partners Sells 140,830 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 41.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 433,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 126,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VET. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

