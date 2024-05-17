Boston Partners Sells 21,689 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.36% of IBEX worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 214,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IBEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBEX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $260.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.