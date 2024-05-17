Boston Partners Sells 33,606 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of Arcos Dorados worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $195,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

