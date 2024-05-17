Boston Partners Sells 487,480 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,480 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 630,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

ACI opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

