Boston Partners Sells 56,581 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,581 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Enovis worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENOV opened at $52.20 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

