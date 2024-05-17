Boston Partners Sells 632 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $568.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

