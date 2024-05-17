Boston Partners Sells 67,085 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.37% of Bel Fuse worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $59,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

