Boston Partners Sells 802 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KBR were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 834,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in KBR by 34.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 708,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 344.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $65.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

