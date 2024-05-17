Boston Partners Sells 8,737 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.1 %

DINO opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

