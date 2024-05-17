Boston Partners Sells 99,697 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,697 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.87% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 251.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.