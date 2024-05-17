Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,458,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Progressive were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $207.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

