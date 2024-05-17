Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$13.31 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$15.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

