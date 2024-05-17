Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRST opened at $0.31 on Friday. Broad Street Realty has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

