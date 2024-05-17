BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 17th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BSRTF opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.94.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
