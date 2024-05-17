Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.0% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Camping World Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

