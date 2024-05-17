Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

