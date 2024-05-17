Capreit (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$272.20 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

