Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s current price.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $179.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 4.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

