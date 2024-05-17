CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $769.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CareDx by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

