CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Purchases $43,324.32 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) Director Jay Keith Greyson purchased 41,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarParts.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.05 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 380.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

