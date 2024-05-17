Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.17% of Carriage Services worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,965 shares of company stock worth $640,384. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $26.69 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $404.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.