CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,818 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of CBIZ worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

