Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.76.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

