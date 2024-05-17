Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Century Communities Stock Performance
NYSE CCS opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
