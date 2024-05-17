Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.