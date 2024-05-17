Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at $8.39 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

