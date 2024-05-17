Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.43 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

