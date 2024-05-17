Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Up 20.6%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 165,944,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 85,386,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

