CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 38.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

