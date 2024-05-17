Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.53 on Friday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Confluent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Confluent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Confluent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

