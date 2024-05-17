Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.57.

Shares of CPAY opened at $282.86 on Friday. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,377,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,436,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

